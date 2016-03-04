March 4 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week because there is less pessimism about the U.S. economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 2,554 contracts on March 1, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 84,659 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. On Tuesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached their highest level in nearly two weeks after a private report showed some improvement in the U.S. manufacturing sector in February. Ten-yield yield was 1.879 percent, up 5 basis points from late Thursday after hitting 1.902 percent earlier, which was its highest in about a month. The stabilization in oil prices from their steep decline earlier this year also pared safehaven demand for U.S. government debt. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 01 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 190,051 193,479 Short 228,093 241,686 Net -38,042 -48,207 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 293,216 313,014 Short 420,767 430,777 Net -127,551 -117,763 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 475,157 537,537 Short 472,603 452,878 Net 2,554 84,659 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 94,115 84,596 Short 70,025 61,592 Net 24,090 23,004 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 49,366 61,679 Short 142,220 146,531 Net -92,854 -84,852 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 01 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 1,645,177 1,686,256 Short 2,114,456 2,045,586 Net -469,279 -359,330 Fed funds 01 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 32,077 29,962 Short 75,969 111,380 Net -43,892 -81,418 (Reporting by Richard Leong)