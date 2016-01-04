Jan 4 More speculators turned bullish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose last week, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 42,981 contracts on Dec. 29, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the highest level of net longs in 10-year T-notes
since the week of Aug. 11.
A week earlier, speculators held 12,210 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, net shorts in U.S. rates futures grew in the
latest week as speculators bet on more rate increases from the
Federal Reserve in 2016.
Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures increased to
412,003 contracts, which was the most since the week of Dec. 14,
2014, up from the prior week's 314,417.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 190,824 168,133
Short 295,720 286,394
Net -104,896 -118,261
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 227,603 216,805
Short 407,042 412,464
Net -179,439 -195,659
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 471,966 443,772
Short 428,985 455,982
Net 42,981 -12,210
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 82,962 78,708
Short 82,973 86,161
Net -11 -7,453
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 56,368 57,996
Short 150,448 145,149
Net -94,080 -87,153
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,396,935 1,382,095
Short 1,808,938 1,696,512
Net -412,003 -314,417
Fed funds
01 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 61,101 59,291
Short 81,329 65,323
Net -20,228 -6,032
