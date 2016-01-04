Jan 4 More speculators turned bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 42,981 contracts on Dec. 29, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the highest level of net longs in 10-year T-notes since the week of Aug. 11. A week earlier, speculators held 12,210 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, net shorts in U.S. rates futures grew in the latest week as speculators bet on more rate increases from the Federal Reserve in 2016. Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures increased to 412,003 contracts, which was the most since the week of Dec. 14, 2014, up from the prior week's 314,417. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 190,824 168,133 Short 295,720 286,394 Net -104,896 -118,261 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 227,603 216,805 Short 407,042 412,464 Net -179,439 -195,659 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 471,966 443,772 Short 428,985 455,982 Net 42,981 -12,210 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 82,962 78,708 Short 82,973 86,161 Net -11 -7,453 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 56,368 57,996 Short 150,448 145,149 Net -94,080 -87,153 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 1,396,935 1,382,095 Short 1,808,938 1,696,512 Net -412,003 -314,417 Fed funds 01 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 61,101 59,291 Short 81,329 65,323 Net -20,228 -6,032 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)