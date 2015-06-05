June 5 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a fourth week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 73,605 contracts on June 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 85,534 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)