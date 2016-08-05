Aug 5 Speculators reduced their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from their highest levels since late 2012, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 121,220 contracts on Aug. 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 185,521 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was the most net longs since 202,691 on Dec. 4, 2012. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 02 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 297,291 257,223 Short 249,205 264,130 Net 48,086 -6,907 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 406,149 367,725 Short 596,616 569,043 Net -190,467 -201,318 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 575,489 606,471 Short 454,269 420,950 Net 121,220 185,521 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 143,727 171,816 Short 72,852 74,377 Net 70,875 97,439 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 02 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 45,569 66,455 Short 144,397 144,646 Net -98,828 -78,191 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 02 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 960,054 1,050,631 Short 1,425,621 1,541,557 Net -465,567 -490,926 Fed funds 02 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 31,161 52,511 Short 127,873 94,293 Net -96,712 -41,782 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)