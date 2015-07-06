July 6 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest level since
September last week on worries about the absence of a deal
between Greece and its creditors, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Monday.
Speculators also pared their net bearish positions in
10-year T-note futures before the release of the government's
June payrolls report last Thursday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
3,504 contracts on June 30, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 46,736 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
In the week of Sept. 23, speculators held net longs in
10-year T-note futures by 8,844 contracts.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
03 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 428,853 395,994
Short 285,020 283,906
Net 143,833 112,088
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 352,276 342,728
Short 431,452 393,869
Net -79,176 -51,141
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 451,637 420,451
Short 455,141 467,187
Net -3,504 -46,736
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 57,066 71,407
Short 61,171 56,842
Net -4,105 14,565
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
03 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 50,444 55,934
Short 91,064 80,693
Net -40,620 -24,759
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
03 Jul 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,650,737 1,684,195
Short 1,403,331 1,366,553
Net 247,406 317,642
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)