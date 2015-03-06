March 6 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third week to the highest level since mid-January ahead of the February U.S. jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 139,474 contracts on March 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the most net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since 145,598 contracts on Jan. 20 A week earlier, speculators held 109,710 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculators turned negative on Eurodollar futures for the first time since January. In the latest week, they had a net short of 55,326 contracts, compared with a net long of 28,635 Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 03Mar2015 Prior week week Long 314,784 317,972 Short 347,191 341,804 Net -32,407 -23,832 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03Mar2015 Prior week week Long 424,341 399,905 Short 428,330 405,406 Net -3,989 -5,501 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03Mar2015 Prior week week Long 353,595 360,092 Short 493,069 469,802 Net -139,474 -109,710 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03Mar2015 Prior week week Long 53,252 62,377 Short 54,911 53,682 Net -1,659 8,695 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03Mar2015 Prior week week Long 51,161 46,661 Short 86,573 88,831 Net -35,412 -42,170 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03Mar2015 Prior week week Long 1,751,966 1,748,445 Short 1,807,292 1,719,810 Net -55,326 28,635 (Editing by Andre Grenon)