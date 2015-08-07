Aug 7 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. two-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in two months in advance of Friday's July U.S. jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Analysts had forecast a solid payrolls gain in July, which would support the notion the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates, perhaps as early as September. Two-year Treasuries are most sensitive to change in traders' perception on the direction of Fed policy. On Friday, the government's jobs report came mostly in line with forecast, bolstering expectations of a possible rate increase next month. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in two-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 98,261 contracts on Aug. 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. The latest reading was the fewest net speculative longs in two-year T-notes since the week of June 9 when they totalled 68,786 contracts. A week earlier, speculators held 119,643 net long positions in two-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculators turned net short on Eurodollar futures for the first time since March in the latest week. Their Eurodollar net shorts were 12,328 contracts, compared with a net long of 65,943 contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 422,744 439,378 Short 324,483 319,735 Net 98,261 119,643 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 435,992 415,722 Short 563,763 577,689 Net -127,771 -161,967 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 480,400 491,516 Short 447,902 425,874 Net 32,498 65,642 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 64,738 60,237 Short 50,516 59,079 Net 14,222 1,158 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 47,685 54,589 Short 97,454 101,138 Net -49,769 -46,549 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 1,644,267 1,706,252 Short 1,656,595 1,640,309 Net -12,328 65,943 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)