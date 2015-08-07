Aug 7 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
two-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in
two months in advance of Friday's July U.S. jobs report,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
Analysts had forecast a solid payrolls gain in July, which
would support the notion the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates, perhaps as early as September.
Two-year Treasuries are most sensitive to change in traders'
perception on the direction of Fed policy.
On Friday, the government's jobs report came mostly in line
with forecast, bolstering expectations of a possible rate
increase next month.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
two-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 98,261 contracts on Aug. 4, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
The latest reading was the fewest net speculative longs in
two-year T-notes since the week of June 9 when they totalled
68,786 contracts.
A week earlier, speculators held 119,643 net long positions
in two-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculators turned net short on Eurodollar
futures for the first time since March in the latest week. Their
Eurodollar net shorts were 12,328 contracts, compared with a net
long of 65,943 contracts.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 422,744 439,378
Short 324,483 319,735
Net 98,261 119,643
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 435,992 415,722
Short 563,763 577,689
Net -127,771 -161,967
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 480,400 491,516
Short 447,902 425,874
Net 32,498 65,642
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 64,738 60,237
Short 50,516 59,079
Net 14,222 1,158
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 47,685 54,589
Short 97,454 101,138
Net -49,769 -46,549
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
04 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,644,267 1,706,252
Short 1,656,595 1,640,309
Net -12,328 65,943
