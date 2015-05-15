May 15 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest level in five months in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 132,444 contracts on May 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 183,116 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 392,533 449,167 Short 277,840 279,869 Net 114,693 169,298 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 284,609 324,843 Short 376,334 406,308 Net -91,725 -81,465 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 319,058 309,458 Short 451,502 492,574 Net -132,444 -183,116 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 85,936 65,492 Short 59,077 54,519 Net 26,859 10,973 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 46,666 46,685 Short 79,701 79,504 Net -33,035 -32,819 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 May 2015 Prior week week Long 1,792,952 1,872,249 Short 1,481,308 1,626,971 Net 311,644 245,278 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)