Dec 9 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest since early January on bets of rising inflation under a Trump administration, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 228,604 contracts on Dec. 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 96,267 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 196,880 184,060 Short 210,632 197,522 Net -13,752 -13,462 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 316,796 339,472 Short 606,522 642,972 Net -289,726 -303,500 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 482,481 519,109 Short 711,085 615,376 Net -228,604 -96,267 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 76,882 85,380 Short 120,473 109,695 Net -43,591 -24,315 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 57,418 50,166 Short 124,585 127,721 Net -67,167 -77,555 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 559,543 586,567 Short 2,798,426 2,727,027 Net -2,238,883 -2,140,460 Fed funds 06 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 84,297 76,007 Short 143,538 131,592 Net -59,241 -55,585 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)