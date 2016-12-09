Dec 9 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest since early
January on bets of rising inflation under a Trump
administration, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
228,604 contracts on Dec. 6, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 96,267 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 196,880 184,060
Short 210,632 197,522
Net -13,752 -13,462
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 316,796 339,472
Short 606,522 642,972
Net -289,726 -303,500
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 482,481 519,109
Short 711,085 615,376
Net -228,604 -96,267
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 76,882 85,380
Short 120,473 109,695
Net -43,591 -24,315
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 57,418 50,166
Short 124,585 127,721
Net -67,167 -77,555
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 559,543 586,567
Short 2,798,426 2,727,027
Net -2,238,883 -2,140,460
Fed funds
06 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 84,297 76,007
Short 143,538 131,592
Net -59,241 -55,585
