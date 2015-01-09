Jan 9 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week ahead of
this week's December government payrolls report, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
243,180 contracts on Jan. 6, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 261,282 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculators scaled back their net shorts in
Eurodollar futures by 89,569 in the latest week to 14,487, the
lowest since July 2013.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
06Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 260,259 262,168
Short 315,664 306,051
Net -55,405 -43,883
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 341,154 316,837
Short 324,247 304,777
Net 16,907 12,060
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
06Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 311,511 281,715
Short 554,691 542,997
Net -243,180 -261,282
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 93,394 82,324
Short 128,759 112,645
Net -35,365 -30,321
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
06Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 63,506 59,973
Short 73,354 63,158
Net -9,848 -3,185
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
06Jan2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,586,892 1,502,452
Short 1,601,379 1,606,508
Net -14,487 -104,056
