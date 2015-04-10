April 10 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 162,427 contracts on April 7, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 113,810 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 07Apr2015 Prior week week Long 404,393 412,984 Short 279,017 274,016 Net 125,376 138,968 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07Apr2015 Prior week week Long 332,221 369,280 Short 433,771 398,578 Net -101,550 -29,298 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07Apr2015 Prior week week Long 329,399 363,542 Short 491,826 477,352 Net -162,427 -113,810 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07Apr2015 Prior week week Long 61,104 62,501 Short 47,344 45,259 Net 13,760 17,242 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07Apr2015 Prior week week Long 48,938 47,464 Short 81,228 94,666 Net -32,290 -47,202 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 07Apr2015 Prior week week Long 1,832,125 1,748,882 Short 1,452,607 1,365,316 Net 379,518 383,566 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)