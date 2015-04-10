April 10 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
162,427 contracts on April 7, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 113,810 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
07Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 404,393 412,984
Short 279,017 274,016
Net 125,376 138,968
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 332,221 369,280
Short 433,771 398,578
Net -101,550 -29,298
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 329,399 363,542
Short 491,826 477,352
Net -162,427 -113,810
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 61,104 62,501
Short 47,344 45,259
Net 13,760 17,242
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 48,938 47,464
Short 81,228 94,666
Net -32,290 -47,202
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
07Apr2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,832,125 1,748,882
Short 1,452,607 1,365,316
Net 379,518 383,566
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)