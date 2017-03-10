March 10 Speculators scaled back their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from a record high ahead of the February U.S. payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 298,514 contracts on March 7, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 409,659 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was a record high. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 217,300 263,282 Short 353,805 293,001 Net -136,505 -29,719 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 313,665 376,450 Short 725,241 663,816 Net -411,576 -287,366 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 527,862 472,169 Short 826,376 881,828 Net -298,514 -409,659 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 91,847 91,092 Short 134,673 112,956 Net -42,826 -21,864 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 53,041 56,880 Short 117,791 124,283 Net -64,750 -67,403 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 413,948 393,581 Short 3,304,373 3,073,460 Net -2,890,425 -2,679,879 Fed funds 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 120,998 197,687 Short 367,257 352,629 Net -246,259 -154,942 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)