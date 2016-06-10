June 10 Speculators turned bullish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures as a stunningly weak May payrolls
report curtailed expectations the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates soon, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 15,195 contracts on June 7, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 140,962 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
07 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 97,427 106,972
Short 304,154 299,769
Net -206,727 -192,797
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 282,848 277,590
Short 508,720 473,576
Net -225,872 -195,986
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 510,956 404,590
Short 495,761 545,552
Net 15,195 -140,962
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 155,585 139,290
Short 64,837 74,988
Net 90,748 64,302
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
07 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 52,565 53,583
Short 143,140 144,805
Net -90,575 -91,222
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
07 Jun 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,000,507 1,009,334
Short 1,742,057 1,826,294
Net -741,550 -816,960
Fed funds
31 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 40,167 20,109
Short 164,093 149,281
Net -123,926 -129,172
