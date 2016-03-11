March 11 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 68,087 contracts on March 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, net long positions in 10-year T-note
futures exceeded short positions by 2,554 contracts.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 137,303 190,051
Short 199,593 228,093
Net -62,290 -38,042
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 293,784 293,216
Short 459,804 420,767
Net -166,020 -127,551
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 510,567 475,157
Short 442,480 472,603
Net 68,087 2,554
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 104,907 94,115
Short 68,056 70,025
Net 36,851 24,090
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 48,074 49,366
Short 144,409 142,220
Net -96,335 -92,854
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,623,720 1,645,177
Short 2,087,373 2,114,456
Net -463,653 -469,279
Fed funds
08 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 44,153 32,077
Short 93,636 75,969
Net -49,483 -43,892
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)