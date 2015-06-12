June 12 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a fifth straight week to
their lowest level since October, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
36,579 contracts on June 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the lowest level of speculative net shorts in
10-year T-notes since 35,824 on Oct. 28, CFTC data showed.
A week earlier, speculators held 73,605 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 353,325 417,133
Short 284,539 258,585
Net 68,786 158,548
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 297,156 351,646
Short 380,556 400,449
Net -83,400 -48,803
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 412,420 340,791
Short 448,999 414,396
Net -36,579 -73,605
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 74,814 69,382
Short 51,341 63,157
Net 23,473 6,225
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 55,734 45,141
Short 88,126 84,702
Net -32,392 -39,561
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
09 Jun 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,939,226 1,931,465
Short 1,767,708 1,737,937
Net 171,518 193,528
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)