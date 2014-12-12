Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note
futures rose for a second week to their highest level since
early April 2012 after a robust November U.S. jobs report,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
201,335 contracts on Dec. 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-note
futures since the week of April 9, 2012 when they were 212,127.
A week earlier, speculators held 162,524 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
09Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 265,623 292,802
Short 338,420 340,840
Net -72,797 -48,038
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
09Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 252,828 288,014
Short 294,410 305,634
Net -41,582 -17,620
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
09Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 305,733 344,423
Short 507,068 506,947
Net -201,335 -162,524
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
09Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 119,328 121,589
Short 100,412 97,453
Net 18,916 24,136
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
09Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 65,905 67,986
Short 57,017 54,785
Net 8,888 13,201
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
09Dec2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,717,048 1,623,683
Short 2,480,446 2,339,264
Net -763,398 -715,581
(Reporting by Richard Leong)