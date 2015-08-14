Aug 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as China's
surprise devaluation of its currency roiled financial markets
and stoked bets the Federal Reserve might delay an interest rate
increase, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 47,807 contracts on Aug. 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 32,498 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Speculators raised their net longs in two-year note futures,
while they reduced their net shorts in five-year T-notes and
ultra bonds in the latest week.
On the other hand, they pared their net longs in T-bond
futures and raised their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to the
highest level since March.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 475,108 422,744
Short 312,234 324,483
Net 162,874 98,261
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 427,892 435,992
Short 509,587 563,763
Net -81,695 -127,771
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 500,158 480,400
Short 452,351 447,902
Net 47,807 32,498
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 70,253 64,738
Short 58,641 50,516
Net 11,612 14,222
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 49,071 47,685
Short 84,427 97,454
Net -35,356 -49,769
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
11 Aug 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,604,058 1,644,267
Short 1,651,000 1,656,595
Net -46,942 -12,328
(Reporting by Richard Leong)