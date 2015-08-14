Aug 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as China's surprise devaluation of its currency roiled financial markets and stoked bets the Federal Reserve might delay an interest rate increase, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 47,807 contracts on Aug. 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 32,498 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculators raised their net longs in two-year note futures, while they reduced their net shorts in five-year T-notes and ultra bonds in the latest week. On the other hand, they pared their net longs in T-bond futures and raised their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to the highest level since March. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 475,108 422,744 Short 312,234 324,483 Net 162,874 98,261 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 427,892 435,992 Short 509,587 563,763 Net -81,695 -127,771 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 500,158 480,400 Short 452,351 447,902 Net 47,807 32,498 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 70,253 64,738 Short 58,641 50,516 Net 11,612 14,222 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 49,071 47,685 Short 84,427 97,454 Net -35,356 -49,769 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 11 Aug 2015 Prior week week Long 1,604,058 1,644,267 Short 1,651,000 1,656,595 Net -46,942 -12,328 (Reporting by Richard Leong)