Nov 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in a month,
while their net bearish positions fell to their lowest since
December, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
112,458 contracts on Nov. 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 47,286 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Speculators' net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to
670,452 contracts on Nov. 11 from 797,286 the previous week.
This was the lowest amount of net shorts in Eurodollar futures
since 640,943 on Dec 17.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
11Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 311,284 315,488
Short 344,576 311,980
Net -33,292 3,508
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 337,839 344,624
Short 307,208 303,710
Net 30,631 40,914
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 390,566 414,388
Short 503,024 461,674
Net -112,458 -47,286
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 75,496 87,381
Short 86,348 86,188
Net -10,852 1,193
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 60,158 58,343
Short 38,352 39,213
Net 21,806 19,130
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
11Nov2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,611,829 1,490,880
Short 2,282,281 2,288,166
Net -670,452 -797,286
