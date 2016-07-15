July 15 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level since
April 2013 earlier this week ahead of a sharp bond market
sell-off, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 131,361 contracts on July 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 96,109 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 268,046 340,652
Short 229,768 240,745
Net 38,278 99,907
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 444,600 376,148
Short 568,877 573,886
Net -124,277 -197,738
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 647,593 653,813
Short 516,232 557,704
Net 131,361 96,109
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 181,633 168,159
Short 77,779 78,096
Net 103,854 90,063
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 59,078 54,772
Short 136,639 133,737
Net -77,561 -78,965
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,400,489 1,377,693
Short 1,707,983 1,442,446
Net -307,494 -64,753
Fed funds
12 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 59,876 75,055
Short 80,961 120,056
Net -21,085 -45,001
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)