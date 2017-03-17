March 17 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures declined for a second week ahead
of the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase this week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
194,392 contracts on March 14, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 298,514 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
14 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 207,280 217,300
Short 370,921 353,805
Net -163,641 -136,505
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 348,813 313,665
Short 705,884 725,241
Net -357,071 -411,576
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 610,939 527,862
Short 805,331 826,376
Net -194,392 -298,514
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 87,785 91,847
Short 150,033 134,673
Net -62,248 -42,826
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 54,508 53,041
Short 131,873 117,791
Net -77,365 -64,750
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
14 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 331,192 413,948
Short 3,311,414 3,304,373
Net -2,980,222 -2,890,425
Fed funds (Contracts of $5,000,000)
14 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 159,489 120,998
Short 352,202 367,257
Net -192,713 -246,259
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)