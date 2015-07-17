July 17 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week on uncertainty whether Greece might clinch funds to avert bankruptcy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 5,599 on July 14, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was near the level set two weeks ago, which was the lowest since September.

A week earlier, speculators held 32,738 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

On Wednesday, the Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded by lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the euro.

On Friday, German lawmakers approved for the euro zone to open talks on a third bailout for Greece. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)