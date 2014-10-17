Oct 17 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week prior to a rollercoaster session on Wednesday when there was a stampede to exit these bearish bets, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators however pared their net bearish positions in Eurodollar futures for a fifth straight week to the lowest level since early March. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 123,168 contracts on Oct. 14, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 92,329 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Net speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to 915,783 contracts on Tuesday, 380,743 contracts less than 1.297 million a week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 365,249 357,946 Short 353,862 436,784 Net 11,387 -78,838 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 328,623 323,501 Short 338,872 338,889 Net -10,249 -15,388 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 419,942 403,809 Short 543,110 496,138 Net -123,168 -92,329 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 135,887 147,620 Short 129,065 127,883 Net 6,822 19,737 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 65,387 63,647 Short 39,761 36,076 Net 25,626 27,571 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 14Oct2014 Prior week week Long 1,533,921 1,409,993 Short 2,449,704 2,706,519 Net -915,783 -1,296,526 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)