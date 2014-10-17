Oct 17 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week prior to a
rollercoaster session on Wednesday when there was a stampede to
exit these bearish bets, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
Speculators however pared their net bearish positions in
Eurodollar futures for a fifth straight week to the lowest level
since early March.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
123,168 contracts on Oct. 14, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 92,329 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Net speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell to
915,783 contracts on Tuesday, 380,743 contracts less than 1.297
million a week earlier.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 365,249 357,946
Short 353,862 436,784
Net 11,387 -78,838
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 328,623 323,501
Short 338,872 338,889
Net -10,249 -15,388
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 419,942 403,809
Short 543,110 496,138
Net -123,168 -92,329
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 135,887 147,620
Short 129,065 127,883
Net 6,822 19,737
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 65,387 63,647
Short 39,761 36,076
Net 25,626 27,571
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
14Oct2014 Prior week
week
Long 1,533,921 1,409,993
Short 2,449,704 2,706,519
Net -915,783 -1,296,526
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)