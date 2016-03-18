March 18 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week prior to
the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave policy
rates unchanged, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The Treasuries market rallied on Wednesday after Fed
officials on average reduced the number of rate hikes they
anticipate in 2016 to two from four they had expected in back
December.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen was also cautious in her view on
overseas developments and a recent pickup in domestic inflation.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 65,098 contracts on March 15, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 68,087 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
The following are tabular data showing the speculative
positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and
in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the
latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
March 15, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 120,816 137,303
Short 191,098 199,593
Net -70,282 -62,290
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
March 15, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 276,753 293,784
Short 452,693 459,804
Net -175,940 -166,020
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
March 15, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 501,193 510,567
Short 436,095 442,480
Net 65,098 68,087
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
March 15, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 108,632 104,907
Short 66,330 68,056
Net 42,302 36,851
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
March 15, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 48,148 48,074
Short 147,752 144,409
Net -99,604 -96,335
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
March 15, Prior week
2016 week
Long 1,388,271 1,623,720
Short 1,801,343 2,087,373
Net -413,072 -463,653
Fed funds
March 15, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 62,971 44,153
Short 112,214 93,636
Net -49,243 -49,483
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)