Dec 18 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week in advance
of the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
11,443 contracts on Dec. 15, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 24,549 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised rates for the
first time in nearly a decade, lifting its target rate range to
0.25 to 0.50 percent from zero to 0.25 percent.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 168,614 145,669
Short 268,280 260,271
Net -99,666 -114,602
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 249,967 216,559
Short 457,819 509,952
Net -207,852 -293,393
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 444,686 435,528
Short 456,129 460,077
Net -11,443 -24,549
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 73,343 64,115
Short 79,146 85,037
Net -5,803 -20,922
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 58,616 58,505
Short 136,946 140,689
Net -78,330 -82,184
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,496,152 1,684,613
Short 1,614,156 1,935,770
Net -118,004 -251,157
Fed funds
15 Dec 2015 Prior week
week
Long 52,430 43,481
Short 77,767 69,191
Net -25,337 -25,710
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)