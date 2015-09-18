Sept 18 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week ahead of
the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, decided to leave policy rates near zero on
Thursday.
The number of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
39,478 contracts on Sept. 15, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 23,926 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculative net longs in Eurodollar futures rose
earlier this week to 415,295, the highest level since early May.
They jumped by 359,436 contracts from a week ago for their
biggest one-week rise since late March.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 306,595 319,547
Short 280,916 261,490
Net 25,679 58,057
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 319,885 391,645
Short 485,393 528,181
Net -165,508 -136,536
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 380,129 407,820
Short 419,607 431,746
Net -39,478 -23,926
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 74,131 56,229
Short 64,642 64,537
Net 9,489 -8,308
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 56,140 53,346
Short 109,483 104,334
Net -53,343 -50,988
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
15 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,672,637 1,627,215
Short 1,257,342 1,571,356
Net 415,295 55,859
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)