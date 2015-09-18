Sept 18 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, decided to leave policy rates near zero on Thursday. The number of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 39,478 contracts on Sept. 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 23,926 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculative net longs in Eurodollar futures rose earlier this week to 415,295, the highest level since early May. They jumped by 359,436 contracts from a week ago for their biggest one-week rise since late March. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 306,595 319,547 Short 280,916 261,490 Net 25,679 58,057 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 319,885 391,645 Short 485,393 528,181 Net -165,508 -136,536 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 380,129 407,820 Short 419,607 431,746 Net -39,478 -23,926 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 74,131 56,229 Short 64,642 64,537 Net 9,489 -8,308 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 56,140 53,346 Short 109,483 104,334 Net -53,343 -50,988 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 15 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 1,672,637 1,627,215 Short 1,257,342 1,571,356 Net 415,295 55,859 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)