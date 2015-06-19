June 19 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in six weeks before the Federal Reserve released its policy statement on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The U.S. central bank upgraded its view on the jobs market and suggested it was on track to raise interest rates by the end of the year. Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggested once the Fed ends its near-zero rate policy, it would hike rates gradually and would be contingent on the incoming economic data. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 96,449 contracts on June 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 36,579 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 16 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 397,642 353,325 Short 266,918 284,539 Net 130,724 68,786 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 336,398 297,156 Short 376,946 380,556 Net -40,548 -83,400 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 383,349 412,420 Short 479,798 448,999 Net -96,449 -36,579 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 73,328 74,814 Short 55,204 51,341 Net 18,124 23,473 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 55,469 55,734 Short 81,503 88,126 Net -26,034 -32,392 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Jun 2015 Prior week week Long 1,695,576 1,939,226 Short 1,332,100 1,767,708 Net 363,476 171,518 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)