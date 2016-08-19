Aug 19 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a third week to their lowest levels since early June, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 26,619 contracts on Aug. 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. The drop in speculative net longs in 10-year T-notes was the largest since a decline of 100,442 in early April. A week earlier, speculators held 118,245 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 16 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 283,085 309,017 Short 221,310 219,064 Net 61,775 89,953 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 411,814 416,726 Short 610,618 604,497 Net -198,804 -187,771 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 578,419 616,207 Short 551,800 497,962 Net 26,619 118,245 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 151,045 150,003 Short 97,092 91,511 Net 53,953 58,492 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 45,707 44,232 Short 161,863 149,188 Net -116,156 -104,956 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 898,016 959,920 Short 1,644,269 1,657,771 Net -746,253 -697,851 Fed funds 16 Aug 2016 Prior week week Long 43,751 37,129 Short 122,552 122,485 Net -78,801 -85,356 (Reporting by Richard Leong)