March 20 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week before the U.S. Federal Reserve released its policy and quarterly forecasts, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 107,530 contracts on March 17, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 138,257 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculators' net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell sharply on Tuesday to 85,999 contracts from 244,052 a week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 17Mar2015 Prior week week Long 357,684 334,203 Short 338,161 337,966 Net 19,523 -3,763 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17Mar2015 Prior week week Long 422,872 440,008 Short 404,802 407,768 Net 18,070 32,240 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17Mar2015 Prior week week Long 390,684 376,634 Short 498,214 514,891 Net -107,530 -138,257 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17Mar2015 Prior week week Long 61,012 47,987 Short 32,002 41,417 Net 29,010 6,570 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17Mar2015 Prior week week Long 51,386 53,168 Short 93,378 92,783 Net -41,992 -39,615 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 17Mar2015 Prior week week Long 1,783,439 1,742,677 Short 1,869,438 1,986,729 Net -85,999 -244,052 (Reporting Richard Leong, editing by David Gregorio)