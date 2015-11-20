Nov 20 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. two-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level since January on the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 53,765 contracts on Nov. 17, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. That was the highest level of net shorts in two-year T-notes since 55,405 on Jan. 6. A week earlier, speculators held 25,646 net short positions in two-year T-note futures. Speculative net shorts were broadly higher among other T-note futures from a week earlier. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 185,241 227,732 Short 239,006 253,378 Net -53,765 -25,646 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 274,223 296,860 Short 413,156 392,747 Net -138,933 -95,887 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 421,035 411,720 Short 469,091 448,656 Net -48,056 -36,936 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 51,284 58,928 Short 72,036 75,612 Net -20,752 -16,684 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 59,428 62,632 Short 149,678 146,060 Net -90,250 -83,428 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 1,605,880 1,439,250 Short 1,803,640 1,685,988 Net -197,760 -246,738 Fed funds 17 Nov 2015 Prior week week Long 122,661 104,436 Short 78,589 77,210 Net 44,072 27,226 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)