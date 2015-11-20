Nov 20 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
two-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level since
January on the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates in December, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
53,765 contracts on Nov. 17, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
That was the highest level of net shorts in two-year T-notes
since 55,405 on Jan. 6.
A week earlier, speculators held 25,646 net short positions
in two-year T-note futures.
Speculative net shorts were broadly higher among other
T-note futures from a week earlier.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 185,241 227,732
Short 239,006 253,378
Net -53,765 -25,646
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 274,223 296,860
Short 413,156 392,747
Net -138,933 -95,887
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 421,035 411,720
Short 469,091 448,656
Net -48,056 -36,936
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 51,284 58,928
Short 72,036 75,612
Net -20,752 -16,684
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 59,428 62,632
Short 149,678 146,060
Net -90,250 -83,428
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,605,880 1,439,250
Short 1,803,640 1,685,988
Net -197,760 -246,738
Fed funds
17 Nov 2015 Prior week
week
Long 122,661 104,436
Short 78,589 77,210
Net 44,072 27,226
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)