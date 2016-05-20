May 20 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest levels in
six weeks ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of its minutes
on its April meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
Fed officials reckoned the U.S. economy could be ready for
another interest rate increase in June, according to the minutes
on the central bank meeting released on Wednesday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
112,328 contracts on May 17, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 79,260 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 139,843 148,367
Short 260,433 238,711
Net -120,590 -90,344
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 313,564 271,991
Short 485,714 518,104
Net -172,150 -246,113
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 458,522 430,003
Short 570,850 509,263
Net -112,328 -79,260
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 123,745 115,003
Short 66,625 64,272
Net 57,120 50,731
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 52,031 49,197
Short 154,486 155,734
Net -102,455 -106,537
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,172,522 1,280,903
Short 1,490,096 1,565,107
Net -317,574 -284,204
Fed funds
17 May 2016 Prior week
week
Long 32,735 30,117
Short 144,316 140,890
Net -111,581 -110,773
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)