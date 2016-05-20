May 20 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest levels in six weeks ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of its minutes on its April meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Fed officials reckoned the U.S. economy could be ready for another interest rate increase in June, according to the minutes on the central bank meeting released on Wednesday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 112,328 contracts on May 17, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 79,260 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 139,843 148,367 Short 260,433 238,711 Net -120,590 -90,344 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 313,564 271,991 Short 485,714 518,104 Net -172,150 -246,113 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 458,522 430,003 Short 570,850 509,263 Net -112,328 -79,260 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 123,745 115,003 Short 66,625 64,272 Net 57,120 50,731 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 52,031 49,197 Short 154,486 155,734 Net -102,455 -106,537 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 1,172,522 1,280,903 Short 1,490,096 1,565,107 Net -317,574 -284,204 Fed funds 17 May 2016 Prior week week Long 32,735 30,117 Short 144,316 140,890 Net -111,581 -110,773 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)