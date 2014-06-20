June 20 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third week to their
high in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
85,830 contracts on June 17, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 71,903 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
17Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 203,975 206,613
Short 230,548 182,329
Net -26,573 24,284
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
17Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 312,342 316,908
Short 313,471 288,833
Net -1,129 28,075
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
17Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 365,722 371,971
Short 451,552 443,874
Net -85,830 -71,903
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
17Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 85,243 78,536
Short 79,683 72,639
Net 5,560 5,897
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
17Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 50,855 46,367
Short 37,610 39,287
Net 13,245 7,080
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
17Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 868,380 887,379
Short 2,314,229 2,394,843
Net -1,445,849 -1,507,464
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)