June 20 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third week to their high in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 85,830 contracts on June 17, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 71,903 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 17Jun2014 Prior week week Long 203,975 206,613 Short 230,548 182,329 Net -26,573 24,284 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17Jun2014 Prior week week Long 312,342 316,908 Short 313,471 288,833 Net -1,129 28,075 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 17Jun2014 Prior week week Long 365,722 371,971 Short 451,552 443,874 Net -85,830 -71,903 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17Jun2014 Prior week week Long 85,243 78,536 Short 79,683 72,639 Net 5,560 5,897 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 17Jun2014 Prior week week Long 50,855 46,367 Short 37,610 39,287 Net 13,245 7,080 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 17Jun2014 Prior week week Long 868,380 887,379 Short 2,314,229 2,394,843 Net -1,445,849 -1,507,464 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)