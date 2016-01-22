Jan 22 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week to their highest since early November, as some analysts said the recent safe-haven purchases of Treasuries may be overdone, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 67,746 contracts on Jan. 19, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 43,236 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. In the cash market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.939 percent this week, the lowest in 3-1/2 months. Investors had piled into U.S. government debt and other perceived low-risk assets due to worries about slowing Chinese economic growth and tumbling oil prices that had touched a 12-year trough this week. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 132,824 151,770 Short 273,981 277,942 Net -141,157 -126,172 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 246,302 223,187 Short 498,164 476,555 Net -251,862 -253,368 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 413,402 431,522 Short 481,148 474,758 Net -67,746 -43,236 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 82,331 75,467 Short 88,121 77,261 Net -5,790 -1,794 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 58,859 55,563 Short 148,881 148,315 Net -90,022 -92,752 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 1,645,761 1,409,532 Short 1,911,772 1,801,230 Net -266,011 -391,698 Fed funds 19 Jan 2016 Prior week week Long 66,743 56,652 Short 72,368 82,192 Net -5,625 -25,540 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)