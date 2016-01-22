Jan 22 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week to their
highest since early November, as some analysts said the recent
safe-haven purchases of Treasuries may be overdone, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
67,746 contracts on Jan. 19, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 43,236 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
In the cash market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
fell to 1.939 percent this week, the lowest in 3-1/2
months.
Investors had piled into U.S. government debt and other
perceived low-risk assets due to worries about slowing Chinese
economic growth and tumbling oil prices that had touched a
12-year trough this week.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 132,824 151,770
Short 273,981 277,942
Net -141,157 -126,172
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 246,302 223,187
Short 498,164 476,555
Net -251,862 -253,368
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 413,402 431,522
Short 481,148 474,758
Net -67,746 -43,236
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 82,331 75,467
Short 88,121 77,261
Net -5,790 -1,794
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 58,859 55,563
Short 148,881 148,315
Net -90,022 -92,752
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,645,761 1,409,532
Short 1,911,772 1,801,230
Net -266,011 -391,698
Fed funds
19 Jan 2016 Prior week
week
Long 66,743 56,652
Short 72,368 82,192
Net -5,625 -25,540
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)