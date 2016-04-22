April 22 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week as
benchmark yields rose on reduced safe-haven demand for
government bonds due to stronger stock and oil prices, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
24,279 contracts on April 19, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 24,364 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 122,403 119,457
Short 207,528 191,260
Net -85,125 -71,803
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 337,842 258,901
Short 468,367 467,010
Net -130,525 -208,109
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 480,017 469,290
Short 504,296 493,654
Net -24,279 -24,364
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 130,903 126,752
Short 77,928 70,884
Net 52,975 55,868
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 54,993 53,837
Short 163,710 155,325
Net -108,717 -101,488
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,337,614 1,391,696
Short 1,578,398 1,769,148
Net -240,784 -377,452
Fed funds
19 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 40,976 47,178
Short 131,797 122,329
Net -90,821 -75,151
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)