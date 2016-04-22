April 22 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week as benchmark yields rose on reduced safe-haven demand for government bonds due to stronger stock and oil prices, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 24,279 contracts on April 19, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 24,364 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 122,403 119,457 Short 207,528 191,260 Net -85,125 -71,803 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 337,842 258,901 Short 468,367 467,010 Net -130,525 -208,109 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 480,017 469,290 Short 504,296 493,654 Net -24,279 -24,364 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 130,903 126,752 Short 77,928 70,884 Net 52,975 55,868 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 54,993 53,837 Short 163,710 155,325 Net -108,717 -101,488 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 1,337,614 1,391,696 Short 1,578,398 1,769,148 Net -240,784 -377,452 Fed funds 19 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 40,976 47,178 Short 131,797 122,329 Net -90,821 -75,151 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)