July 22 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week as
safe-haven demand for bonds abated on reduced worries about the
global economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 109,371 contracts on July 19, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 131,361 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 246,578 268,046
Short 236,070 229,768
Net 10,508 38,278
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 409,779 444,600
Short 558,792 568,877
Net -149,013 -124,277
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 592,566 647,593
Short 483,195 516,232
Net 109,371 131,361
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 174,488 181,633
Short 82,691 77,779
Net 91,797 103,854
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 69,020 59,078
Short 139,056 136,639
Net -70,036 -77,561
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,313,341 1,400,489
Short 1,827,568 1,707,983
Net -514,227 -307,494
Fed funds
19 Jul 2016 Prior week
week
Long 44,473 59,876
Short 97,561 80,961
Net -53,088 -21,085
