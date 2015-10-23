Oct 23 Speculators turned net bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week from overall bullish position in the prior week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 37,813 contracts on Oct. 20, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 17,692 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculators' net longs in interest rates futures grew in the latest week with their long positions in Eurodollar futures exceeding their short positions by 542,818 contracts, which was their widest margin since May 2013. Speculative net longs in federal funds futures rose to 151,040 in the latest week, which was the most since August 2010. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 275,497 281,951 Short 282,945 284,733 Net -7,448 -2,782 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 335,227 352,470 Short 399,217 388,873 Net -63,990 -36,403 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 452,959 470,896 Short 490,772 453,204 Net -37,813 17,692 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 64,034 69,262 Short 67,187 62,556 Net -3,153 6,706 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 57,222 56,127 Short 144,748 147,192 Net -87,526 -91,065 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 1,702,121 1,641,751 Short 1,159,303 1,115,815 Net 542,818 525,936 Fed funds 20 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 234,581 210,144 Short 83,541 96,246 Net 151,040 113,898 (Reporting by Richard Leong)