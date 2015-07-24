NEW YORK, July 24 Speculative bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures exceeded bearish bets for the first time in 10 months, reaching levels not seen in over two years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 27,400 contracts on July 21, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. Speculative net longs in 10-year T-note futures rose to the highest level since the week of June 18, 2013 when they stood at 31,229 contracts. A week earlier, speculators held 5,599 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Some traders raised their bets on longer-dated Treasuries in anticipation that the Federal Reserve might signal it would raise short-term interest rates later this year after its two-day meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday, analysts said. The move is based on the notion short-dated debt will lag longer-dated issues as the Fed normalizes rate policy. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) July 21, 2015 Prior week week Long 439,923 432,624 Short 323,600 318,180 Net 116,323 114,444 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000): July 21, 2015 Prior week week Long 400,271 375,268 Short 527,723 465,821 Net -127,452 -90,553 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000): July 21, 2015 Prior week week Long 459,575 427,550 Short 432,175 433,149 Net 27,400 -5,599 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000): July 21, 2015 Prior week week Long 62,755 54,212 Short 68,026 59,155 Net -5,271 -4,943 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) July 21, 2015 Prior week week Long 52,166 51,868 Short 97,829 95,829 Net -45,663 -43,961 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) July 21, 2015 Prior week week Long 1,749,141 1,828,880 Short 1,546,542 1,560,646 Net 202,599 268,234