June 24 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose their highest levels since April 2013 in advance of Britain's vote on whether to remain in the European Union, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 114,665 contracts on June 21, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 45,088 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 21 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 272,094 249,425 Short 236,239 271,326 Net 35,855 -21,901 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 489,375 378,623 Short 524,862 514,256 Net -35,487 -135,633 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 711,514 600,895 Short 596,849 555,807 Net 114,665 45,088 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 173,911 162,239 Short 70,440 84,962 Net 103,471 77,277 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 21 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 52,025 56,750 Short 137,652 143,331 Net -85,627 -86,581 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 21 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 1,281,093 1,171,097 Short 1,463,414 1,535,168 Net -182,321 -364,071 Fed funds 21 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 82,385 61,092 Short 146,745 149,092 Net -64,360 -88,000 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)