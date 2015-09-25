Sept 25 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week in the wake
of the Federal Reserve's decision to refrain from raising
interest rates the prior week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
8,529 contracts on Sept. 22, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 39,478 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
22 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 297,774 306,595
Short 268,449 280,916
Net 29,325 25,679
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
22 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 321,933 319,885
Short 443,164 485,393
Net -121,231 -165,508
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
22 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 413,841 380,129
Short 422,370 419,607
Net -8,529 -39,478
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
22 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 68,414 74,131
Short 60,742 64,642
Net 7,672 9,489
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
22 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 57,651 56,140
Short 114,184 109,483
Net -56,533 -53,343
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
22 Sep 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,619,499 1,672,637
Short 1,156,766 1,257,342
Net 462,733 415,295
(Reporting by Richard Leong)