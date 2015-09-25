Sept 25 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to refrain from raising interest rates the prior week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 8,529 contracts on Sept. 22, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 39,478 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 22 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 297,774 306,595 Short 268,449 280,916 Net 29,325 25,679 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 321,933 319,885 Short 443,164 485,393 Net -121,231 -165,508 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 413,841 380,129 Short 422,370 419,607 Net -8,529 -39,478 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 68,414 74,131 Short 60,742 64,642 Net 7,672 9,489 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 57,651 56,140 Short 114,184 109,483 Net -56,533 -53,343 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 22 Sep 2015 Prior week week Long 1,619,499 1,672,637 Short 1,156,766 1,257,342 Net 462,733 415,295 (Reporting by Richard Leong)