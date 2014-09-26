BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
Sept 26 Speculators turned net bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 8,844 contracts on Sept. 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 6,799 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 409,143 382,296 Short 569,570 479,106 Net -160,427 -96,810 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 355,023 402,107 Short 373,244 357,611 Net -18,221 44,496 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 460,039 443,518 Short 451,195 450,317 Net 8,844 -6,799 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 116,637 112,414 Short 103,282 87,456 Net 13,355 24,958 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 55,794 54,500 Short 35,245 35,044 Net 20,549 19,456 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 23Sep2014 Prior week week Long 1,264,302 1,143,396 Short 2,952,933 2,942,937 Net -1,688,631 -1,799,541 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.