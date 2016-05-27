May 27 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest levels in six weeks after the Federal Reserve released the minutes on its April policy meeting, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The Fed minutes, released on May 18, revived bets the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates as early as June if the economy improves further. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 80,252 contracts on May 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 112,328 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24 May 2016 Prior week week Long 134,661 139,843 Short 282,091 260,433 Net -147,430 -120,590 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 May 2016 Prior week week Long 290,864 313,564 Short 431,027 485,714 Net -140,163 -172,150 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 May 2016 Prior week week Long 464,247 458,522 Short 544,499 570,850 Net -80,252 -112,328 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 May 2016 Prior week week Long 130,197 123,745 Short 57,881 66,625 Net 72,316 57,120 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 May 2016 Prior week week Long 50,011 52,031 Short 140,853 154,486 Net -90,842 -102,455 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 May 2016 Prior week week Long 1,050,213 1,172,522 Short 1,780,167 1,490,096 Net -729,954 -317,574 Fed funds 24 May 2016 Prior week week Long 20,109 32,735 Short 149,281 144,316 Net -129,172 -111,581 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)