June 27 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest in a month in
the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
27,292 contracts on June 24, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 85,830 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
24Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 213,156 203,975
Short 232,556 230,548
Net -19,400 -26,573
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
24Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 302,546 312,342
Short 286,853 313,471
Net 15,693 -1,129
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
24Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 402,746 365,722
Short 430,038 451,552
Net -27,292 -85,830
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
24Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 78,009 85,243
Short 68,187 79,683
Net 9,822 5,560
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
24Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 49,524 50,855
Short 38,006 37,610
Net 11,518 13,245
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
24Jun2014 Prior week
week
Long 802,411 868,380
Short 2,363,058 2,314,229
Net -1,560,647 -1,445,849
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)