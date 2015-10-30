Oct 30 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures slipped earlier this week prior to
the Federal Reserve signaling it may possibly raise interest
rates in December, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The Fed's surprise move spurred a sell-off in the Treasuries
market late Wednesday into early Friday, propelling 10-year
Treasuries yields to 2.183 percent, which was the highest in
over a month.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
35,663 contracts on Oct. 27, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 37,813 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
27 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 313,618 275,497
Short 295,443 282,945
Net 18,175 -7,448
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
27 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 357,284 335,227
Short 397,366 399,217
Net -40,082 -63,990
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
27 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 447,983 452,959
Short 483,646 490,772
Net -35,663 -37,813
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
27 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 47,620 64,034
Short 67,785 67,187
Net -20,165 -3,153
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
27 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 64,130 57,222
Short 141,630 144,748
Net -77,500 -87,526
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
27 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,769,461 1,702,121
Short 1,392,431 1,159,303
Net 377,030 542,818
Fed funds
27 Oct 2015 Prior week
week
Long 259,821 234,581
Short 97,088 83,541
Net 162,733 151,040
