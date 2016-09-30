Sept 30 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their highest levels in two months, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 140,413 contracts on Sept. 27, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the highest level of speculative net longs in 10-year T-notes since 185,521 contracts on July 26. A week earlier, speculators held 116,880 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 233,741 220,033 Short 177,254 188,513 Net 56,487 31,520 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 432,826 414,420 Short 581,112 602,494 Net -148,286 -188,074 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 718,346 684,632 Short 577,933 567,752 Net 140,413 116,880 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 102,279 108,215 Short 116,027 109,796 Net -13,748 -1,581 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 42,667 43,727 Short 159,259 155,954 Net -116,592 -112,227 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 770,078 708,888 Short 1,914,450 1,864,329 Net -1,144,372 -1,155,441 Fed funds 27 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 106,942 89,632 Short 133,590 154,927 Net -26,648 -65,295 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)