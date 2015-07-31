July 31 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their
highest levels since April 2013, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Speculators raised their bullish bets on longer-dated
Treasuries ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement on
Wednesday in anticipation of clues on whether the U.S. central
bank might signal it may raise interest rates later this year.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 65,642 contracts on July 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-notes
since April 30, 2013 when they totalled 132,044.
A week earlier, speculators held 27,400 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Meanwhile, speculators shed their net longs in Eurodollar
futures to 65,943 contracts, down from 202,599 the previous week
and the lowest level since the week of March 22.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
July 28, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 439,378 439,923
Short 319,735 323,600
Net 119,643 116,323
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
July 28, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 415,722 400,271
Short 577,689 527,723
Net -161,967 -127,452
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
July 28, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 491,516 459,575
Short 425,874 432,175
Net 65,642 27,400
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
July 28, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 60,237 62,755
Short 59,079 68,026
Net 1,158 -5,271
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
July 28, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 54,589 52,166
Short 101,138 97,829
Net -46,549 -45,663
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
July 28, 2015 Prior week
week
Long 1,706,252 1,749,141
Short 1,640,309 1,546,542
Net 65,943 202,599
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)