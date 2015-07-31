July 31 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their highest levels since April 2013, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators raised their bullish bets on longer-dated Treasuries ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday in anticipation of clues on whether the U.S. central bank might signal it may raise interest rates later this year. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 65,642 contracts on July 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-notes since April 30, 2013 when they totalled 132,044. A week earlier, speculators held 27,400 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculators shed their net longs in Eurodollar futures to 65,943 contracts, down from 202,599 the previous week and the lowest level since the week of March 22. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) July 28, 2015 Prior week week Long 439,378 439,923 Short 319,735 323,600 Net 119,643 116,323 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) July 28, 2015 Prior week week Long 415,722 400,271 Short 577,689 527,723 Net -161,967 -127,452 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) July 28, 2015 Prior week week Long 491,516 459,575 Short 425,874 432,175 Net 65,642 27,400 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) July 28, 2015 Prior week week Long 60,237 62,755 Short 59,079 68,026 Net 1,158 -5,271 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) July 28, 2015 Prior week week Long 54,589 52,166 Short 101,138 97,829 Net -46,549 -45,663 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) July 28, 2015 Prior week week Long 1,706,252 1,749,141 Short 1,640,309 1,546,542 Net 65,943 202,599 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)