April 28 Speculators turned most bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in more than nine years earlier this week amid a bond market selloff following the French presidential election last Sunday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 214,642 contracts on April 25, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the highest net longs among speculators since 223,301 contracts on March 4, 2008. A week earlier, speculators held 41,300 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 25 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 269,991 306,261 Short 251,015 276,558 Net 18,976 29,703 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 585,619 573,329 Short 649,444 665,445 Net -63,825 -92,116 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 826,482 706,591 Short 611,840 747,891 Net 214,642 -41,300 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 115,515 116,482 Short 94,898 118,848 Net 20,617 -2,366 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 40,134 39,387 Short 114,419 118,441 Net -74,285 -79,054 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 25 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 509,464 546,496 Short 3,479,644 3,419,309 Net -2,970,180 -2,872,813 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 25 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 138,564 159,692 Short 352,820 391,446 Net -214,256 -231,754 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)