12 hours ago
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs dip -CFTC
Brother of ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif seen as successor
Brother of ousted Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif seen as successor
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Movie Review: Mubarakan
July 28, 2017 / 7:42 PM / 12 hours ago

3 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week in advance
of the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave
interest rates unchanged, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 280,684 contracts on Tuesday, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 282,329 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        25 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         191,134        176,485
 Short        436,640        450,698
 Net         -245,506       -274,213
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         341,044        345,465
 Short        635,432        627,790
 Net         -294,388       -282,325
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         873,702        852,455
 Short        593,018        570,126
 Net          280,684        282,329
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         191,262        189,600
 Short        134,894        138,150
 Net           56,368         51,450
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long          77,531         71,506
 Short        135,765        135,182
 Net          -58,234        -63,676
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        25 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         936,106        912,533
 Short      2,445,828      2,436,598
 Net       -1,509,722     -1,524,065
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        25 Jul 2017       Prior week
        week           
 Long         183,101        182,546
 Short        383,612        378,898
 Net         -200,511       -196,352
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

