May 2 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week ahead of
this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting and April jobs
report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
114,425 contracts on April 29, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 145,865 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
29Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 193,466 187,788
Short 220,619 227,479
Net -27,153 -39,691
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
29Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 251,405 247,070
Short 376,437 391,956
Net -125,032 -144,886
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
29Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 332,918 349,474
Short 447,343 495,339
Net -114,425 -145,865
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
29Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 102,186 90,397
Short 69,977 74,012
Net 32,209 16,385
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
29Apr2014 Prior week
week
Long 51,663 51,989
Short 48,310 55,381
Net 3,353 -3,392
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)