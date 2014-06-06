June 6 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 43,295 contracts on June 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 19,078 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 03Jun2014 Prior week week Long 253,965 254,691 Short 196,135 200,955 Net 57,830 53,736 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03Jun2014 Prior week week Long 323,148 261,999 Short 279,473 307,646 Net 43,675 -45,647 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03Jun2014 Prior week week Long 383,136 379,344 Short 426,431 398,422 Net -43,295 -19,078 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03Jun2014 Prior week week Long 89,976 108,231 Short 66,159 59,241 Net 23,817 48,990 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03Jun2014 Prior week week Long 54,126 56,713 Short 37,538 46,535 Net 16,588 10,178 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03Jun2014 Prior week week Long 804,451 763,423 Short 2,433,276 2,349,671 Net -1,628,825 -1,586,248 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)