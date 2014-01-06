UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit five-month low: CFTC
(Add background, details on latest data) April 21 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in about five months, while their net bearish bets on five-year Treasury futures hit a 10-month low, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell from record highs earlier this week as asset managers and leveraged funds reduced their bets on the number