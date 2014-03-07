March 7 - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures
rose for the first time in three weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 101,370 contracts on March 4, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 12,967 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures
.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
04Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 197,047 194,414
Short 171,897 184,424
Net 25,150 9,990
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
04Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 234,160 218,711
Short 343,538 326,729
Net -109,378 -108,018
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
04Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 312,136 333,437
Short 413,506 346,404
Net -101,370 -12,967
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
04Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 79,023 86,050
Short 62,165 38,767
Net 16,858 47,283
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
04Mar2014 Prior week
week
Long 48,742 46,297
Short 52,784 59,296
Net -4,042 -12,999