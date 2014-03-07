March 7 - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in three weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 101,370 contracts on March 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 12,967 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures . Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04Mar2014 Prior week week Long 197,047 194,414 Short 171,897 184,424 Net 25,150 9,990 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04Mar2014 Prior week week Long 234,160 218,711 Short 343,538 326,729 Net -109,378 -108,018 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04Mar2014 Prior week week Long 312,136 333,437 Short 413,506 346,404 Net -101,370 -12,967 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04Mar2014 Prior week week Long 79,023 86,050 Short 62,165 38,767 Net 16,858 47,283 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04Mar2014 Prior week week Long 48,742 46,297 Short 52,784 59,296 Net -4,042 -12,999